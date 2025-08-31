Latest NewsNews

Lacson denies meddling in Blue Ribbon probe, clarifies clash with Marcoleta

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Sunday rejected insinuations from Sen. Rodante Marcoleta that he was interfering in the work of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which Marcoleta chairs, in investigating alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

In his Aug. 29 television program, Marcoleta suggested that Lacson sought to move the Sept. 1 committee hearing, claiming it was an attempt to prevent him from leading the probe. Marcoleta also criticized Lacson and several colleagues for pushing for an independent body to look into the alleged irregularities.

Speaking in a radio interview, Lacson said his request was merely to avoid a conflict with the Senate finance committee hearing on the proposed 2026 national budget, which is scheduled on the same date.

“I was not asking for him to reschedule his hearing. I merely asked either hearing to be held on another date, because they are both important,” Lacson said. “I am not belittling his committee’s hearing, and I recognize his mandate as chairman.”

The Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the flood control projects is set at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1, while the finance committee will hold its budget hearing at 10 a.m., featuring a briefing from the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

Lacson emphasized that his motion was not meant to undermine Marcoleta. “No one is interfering in his work. We all want good governance,” he said.

The senator also said he intends to attend both hearings if the schedules permit, joining the Blue Ribbon session at the start before proceeding to the finance panel.

At the finance committee, Lacson said he plans to question officials on several issues, including government borrowings, the education sector’s budget share compared with public works, the implementation of Executive Order 82 on regional development councils, the use of unprogrammed appropriations such as the P1.1 billion inserted in Oriental Mindoro flood control projects, and transparency measures in government spending.

“I merely wanted to correct any misimpressions Sen. Marcoleta’s words may have created. I don’t want a fight but I won’t back down from one,” Lacson added.

