Filipinos in Jakarta urged to stay home as protests turn violent

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday advised Filipinos in Jakarta to stay indoors and avoid large gatherings as violent protests spread across Indonesia.

“Filipinos currently in Jakarta should exercise caution and vigilance for safety, and avoid large crowds that may put themselves in danger,” the DFA said in a statement.

The Philippine Embassy in Jakarta said the city remains relatively safe but assured that it is monitoring the situation closely and will provide further updates.

Protests erupted nationwide on Monday over low wages and alleged lavish allowances received by lawmakers. Tensions escalated after a video surfaced showing a motorcycle delivery driver run over by a police vehicle.

On Friday, at least three people were killed and five others injured after a fire broke out at a parliament building in eastern Indonesia, which authorities blamed on protesters.

According to Indonesia’s Antara news agency, demonstrations were also reported in Bandung, Yogyakarta, Solo, Surabaya, and Makassar, with protesters demanding justice for the poor.

President Prabowo Subianto appealed for calm, urging Indonesians to trust the government to address their grievances. “We are committed to doing our best for the people,” he said in a statement released Friday.

The DFA added that any Filipino affected by the unrest may contact the Philippine Embassy’s Assistance-to-Nationals hotline via WhatsApp at +62811887334.