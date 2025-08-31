Latest NewsNews

Filipino talents from UAE shine at I-Sing World 2025 in Toronto

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago

Filipino singers from the UAE delivered standout performances at the I-Sing World 2025 Finals in Toronto, Canada, bringing home top honors and international recognition for the community.

The competition, held Aug. 12 to 15, drew vocalists from around the world, including representatives from the UAE and Malaysia.

Twelve-year-old Kirstin Reyes, representing the UAE, emerged as the Junior Category Grand Champion, impressing judges with her powerful vocals and emotional performance. She received USD 2,000, a championship trophy, and a certificate of recognition.

Another young talent, Celine Madison Matondo, 10, clinched 1st Place in her category with Broadway-inspired renditions that earned praise from the judges.

Also shining on the international stage were fellow Filipino finalists and medalists: Zairah Alexine Ragat (12), Erinne Leora Lopez (12), and Dr. Rommel Sergio (52).

Following their victories, the delegation, led by Elipas Sibua, National Director of I-Sing World UAE, visited the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai, where they were congratulated by Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista. Bautista lauded the group for bringing pride and honor to the Filipino community worldwide.

From Toronto to Dubai, and now celebrated across the Philippines, the achievements of these Filipino singers highlight the global reach of Filipino artistry and talent.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi court orders employer to pay Dh434,884, affirms worker’s right to full vacation pay

2 mins ago
jail

UAE extradites fugitive wanted in Netherlands on drug trafficking, money laundering charges

9 mins ago
490065973 1086999900277631 1188859866676173653 n

Priest helping drug war victims, homeless named 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee

17 mins ago
541916194 1078546707779127 6658533071173014164 n

Cacdac meets DataFlow team in Dubai to advance OFW online contract verification system

25 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button