Filipino talents from UAE shine at I-Sing World 2025 in Toronto

Filipino singers from the UAE delivered standout performances at the I-Sing World 2025 Finals in Toronto, Canada, bringing home top honors and international recognition for the community.

The competition, held Aug. 12 to 15, drew vocalists from around the world, including representatives from the UAE and Malaysia.

Twelve-year-old Kirstin Reyes, representing the UAE, emerged as the Junior Category Grand Champion, impressing judges with her powerful vocals and emotional performance. She received USD 2,000, a championship trophy, and a certificate of recognition.

Another young talent, Celine Madison Matondo, 10, clinched 1st Place in her category with Broadway-inspired renditions that earned praise from the judges.

Also shining on the international stage were fellow Filipino finalists and medalists: Zairah Alexine Ragat (12), Erinne Leora Lopez (12), and Dr. Rommel Sergio (52).

Following their victories, the delegation, led by Elipas Sibua, National Director of I-Sing World UAE, visited the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai, where they were congratulated by Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista. Bautista lauded the group for bringing pride and honor to the Filipino community worldwide.

From Toronto to Dubai, and now celebrated across the Philippines, the achievements of these Filipino singers highlight the global reach of Filipino artistry and talent.