Dubai court upholds death sentence for man who killed ex-girlfriend in stairwell attack

A young Arab man has had his death sentence upheld by the Dubai Court of Appeal for the 2020 murder of his European ex-girlfriend, who was ambushed and fatally stabbed in a residential building stairwell.

Court documents showed the July 16, 2020, attack was carried out with premeditation and intent. The defendant, armed with a knife and other tools he purchased beforehand, waited near the 24-year-old woman’s apartment, dragged her into a stairwell, and slit her throat after she rejected his attempts at reconciliation.

An eyewitness security guard testified that he found the victim lying in a pool of blood after residents reported a disturbance on the seventh floor. Emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect fled after the attack, changed clothes at a friend’s house, and tried to escape to another emirate before being arrested near a shopping center hours later. CCTV footage and forensic evidence linked him to the crime.

During questioning, he admitted to having been in a relationship with the victim since 2017. Prosecutors said he became controlling and obsessive, threatening her after she ended the relationship. Court records also revealed he had lent her Dh30,000 when she returned to Dubai in 2019, fueling his resentment when she started seeing another man.

The appellate court agreed with the trial court that the killing was an act of deliberate revenge, planned and executed with persistence, and affirmed the death sentence.