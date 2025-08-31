Dubai court fines driver Dh5,000 for operating vehicle without license, owner’s consent

Dubai traffic court has fined an Arab driver Dh5,000 after convicting him of operating a vehicle without a driving license and without the knowledge or consent of the car’s owner.

The incident took place in December when police stationed at a checkpoint grew suspicious of a small vehicle. Upon inspection, officers discovered that the driver lacked a valid license and had not obtained authorization from the vehicle’s owner.

Court records show that the defendant admitted to the offense during questioning but failed to appear for trial. The judgment was first issued in absentia under the UAE Code of Criminal Procedure and later upheld at a subsequent hearing.

The court said the defendant’s confession was consistent with the facts of the case and carried full evidentiary weight, affirming the penalty.