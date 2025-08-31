Latest NewsNews

Dubai court fines driver Dh5,000 for operating vehicle without license, owner’s consent

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Dubai traffic court has fined an Arab driver Dh5,000 after convicting him of operating a vehicle without a driving license and without the knowledge or consent of the car’s owner.

The incident took place in December when police stationed at a checkpoint grew suspicious of a small vehicle. Upon inspection, officers discovered that the driver lacked a valid license and had not obtained authorization from the vehicle’s owner.

Court records show that the defendant admitted to the offense during questioning but failed to appear for trial. The judgment was first issued in absentia under the UAE Code of Criminal Procedure and later upheld at a subsequent hearing.

The court said the defendant’s confession was consistent with the facts of the case and carried full evidentiary weight, affirming the penalty.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

30581510 2691152181174738 5422407506963988480 n

Pakistan approves transfer of Islamabad airport management to UAE

1 hour ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi court orders employer to pay Dh434,884, affirms worker’s right to full vacation pay

2 hours ago
jail

UAE extradites fugitive wanted in Netherlands on drug trafficking, money laundering charges

2 hours ago
490065973 1086999900277631 1188859866676173653 n

Priest helping drug war victims, homeless named 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button