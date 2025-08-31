Latest NewsNews

DFA confirms death of Filipino tourist at Hong Kong Disneyland

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed Saturday that a Filipino tourist died while vacationing in Hong Kong.

The South China Morning Post reported that the 53-year-old man, who had a pre-existing medical condition, fell into a coma while on a ride at Hong Kong Disneyland and later died.

In a statement, the DFA said the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has coordinated with local police to verify the incident and has contacted the victim’s next of kin.

“The Consulate General, through its Assistance-to-Nationals Section, confirmed the incident with the Lantau Police Headquarters and contacted the next of kin of the deceased to convey our heartfelt condolences and to assist them with the process of repatriating the deceased’s remains,” the DFA said.

It added that consular officials are continuing to work with local authorities and institutions to provide assistance, while respecting the family’s privacy.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

539563034 1112299647701753 8267931758956858692 n

Marcos names Vince Dizon as new DPWH chief, accepts Bonoan resignation

6 mins ago
526849408 1315660636582495 1910338331142158512 n 1

Will Ashley to hold first solo concert in October

1 hour ago
542375344 1425658262369989 1256181030678379297 n

Derek Ramsay slams fake news on daughter’s DNA test

1 hour ago
iStock 1220328364

Filipinos in Jakarta urged to stay home as protests turn violent

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button