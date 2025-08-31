DFA confirms death of Filipino tourist at Hong Kong Disneyland

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed Saturday that a Filipino tourist died while vacationing in Hong Kong.

The South China Morning Post reported that the 53-year-old man, who had a pre-existing medical condition, fell into a coma while on a ride at Hong Kong Disneyland and later died.

In a statement, the DFA said the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has coordinated with local police to verify the incident and has contacted the victim’s next of kin.

“The Consulate General, through its Assistance-to-Nationals Section, confirmed the incident with the Lantau Police Headquarters and contacted the next of kin of the deceased to convey our heartfelt condolences and to assist them with the process of repatriating the deceased’s remains,” the DFA said.

It added that consular officials are continuing to work with local authorities and institutions to provide assistance, while respecting the family’s privacy.