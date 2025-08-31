Derek Ramsay slams fake news on daughter’s DNA test

Actor Derek Ramsay on Saturday denounced false claims circulating online about his family, including a supposed DNA test of his daughter with wife Ellen Adarna.

On Instagram Stories, Ramsay posted a screenshot of a Facebook account that shared the fabricated content and directly addressed the page.

“Stop spreading lies about my family! Lily is my daughter, and Ellen is a loyal wife!” he wrote. “I don’t know how you can sleep at night spreading lies like this!”

Ramsay and Adarna married in 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Liana, in 2024. The actor also has a son, Austin, with ex-wife Mary Christine Jolly, while Adarna has a son, Elias, with former partner John Lloyd Cruz.

The post comes shortly after Ramsay revealed an emotional moment during a self-improvement program, and Adarna shared the first public photo of Liana’s face.