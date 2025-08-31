Abu Dhabi court orders employer to pay Dh434,884, affirms worker’s right to full vacation pay

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation has ruled in favor of a former employee, ordering her previous employer to pay Dh434,884, while affirming her right to vacation pay for the entire duration of her six-and-a-half years of service.

Court records show the employee worked for the company from January 4, 2018, to June 30, 2024, with a monthly basic salary of Dh36,000 and a total package of Dh60,000, including profit-sharing.

Following the end of her employment, she filed a case claiming outstanding wages, vacation pay, notice pay, end-of-service gratuity, and commissions, along with late payment interest.

The Court of First Instance had earlier awarded her Dh323,400, granting partial vacation pay (covering only the last two years) and rejecting claims for full commissions. The amount was later raised to Dh379,400 by the appeals court.

However, the Court of Cassation found that the employee was entitled to vacation pay for all unused leave days throughout her employment, not just the final two years. The ruling cited UAE Federal Labor Law No. 33 of 2021, which guarantees compensation for unused leave when an employee exits service.

The court upheld the expert’s report on commissions and rejected additional claims, but revised the ruling to award the employee Dh434,884, inclusive of outstanding wages, gratuity, and vacation pay. The employer was also ordered to cover court fees, including Dh1,000 in legal expenses.

Legal experts said the ruling reinforces the principle that vacation pay in the UAE must reflect the entire employment period, strengthening worker protections under the labor law.