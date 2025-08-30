VP Sara Duterte to visit Filipino community in Japan next month

Vice President Sara Duterte is set to visit Japan in September to meet with the Filipino community there.

“Yes, tuloy ‘yung Japan. Na-set na ‘yun ng Filipino community,” Duterte confirmed during a conversation with a supporter.

Currently, the Vice President is in The Hague, Netherlands, with her siblings, Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, and Kitty Duterte, to visit their father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The former president is being held by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of crimes against humanity over alleged killings linked to his anti-drug campaign during his terms as Davao City mayor and President of the Philippines.

In recent months, Vice President Duterte has also engaged with Filipino communities in Australia, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, and France.