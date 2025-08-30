Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE inaugurates major water pipeline supplying desalinated water to Gaza

An Emirati delegation inaugurated a water pipeline project to transport desalinated water from UAE desalination plants in Egypt to the Gaza Strip.

The project, launched under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” was attended by the operation’s support committee, officials from the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility, and community leaders. It officially began pumping desalinated water from Egypt to southern Gaza.

The 7.5-kilometer pipeline, the largest of its kind in the region, has a capacity of about 2 million gallons per day and is expected to benefit more than one million people.

It is connected to the Al-Buraq reservoir in Khan Younis, which has a 5,000 m³ capacity, expanding access to clean water for additional areas.

The initiative builds on previous UAE projects in Gaza, which include six desalination plants, water reservoirs, tankers, and well maintenance.

It aims to provide a critical lifeline for hundreds of thousands of displaced residents facing a worsening water crisis.

After the inauguration, journalists, civil society representatives, and local leaders visited the pipeline and reservoirs to observe the water pumping process and distribution points across Gaza.

The project highlights the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting Gaza residents through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

