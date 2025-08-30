Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE firm launches major solar projects to power 1M homes in Yemen

UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU) has inaugurated the Shabwah Solar Power Plant and launched the second phase of the Aden Solar Power Plant in partnership with Yemen’s Ministry of Electricity and Energy.

The Shabwah plant, inaugurated on 28 August in Ataq, Shabwah Governorate, has a generation capacity of 53 megawatts and a 15 MWh battery storage system.

It is expected to produce 118,642 MWh of clean electricity annually, supplying power to around 330,000 households while cutting carbon emissions by nearly 62,727 tonnes per year.

The facility includes 85,644 solar panels, six transformer stations, a control building, and a 15-kilometer transmission line linking it to the national grid.

The project will fully meet the electricity needs of Ataq City and six surrounding districts, powering homes, schools, and healthcare facilities while supporting local economic growth.

GSU also launched the second phase of the Aden Solar Power Plant in Bir Ahmed, which will add 120 MW of capacity to the existing output.

Once completed in 2026, the plant will have a total capacity of 240 MW, providing power to 687,000 households and becoming Yemen’s largest solar project. The expansion will include over 194,000 solar panels and is expected to cut around 285,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually when combined with Phase One.

Together, the Shabwah and Aden projects will deliver clean electricity to more than one million homes, the largest initiative of its kind in Yemen’s renewable energy sector.

Ali Al Shimmari, Managing Director and CEO of GSU, said the projects represent “a vital step towards improving people’s lives and strengthening economic and social stability,” adding that renewable energy investment is key to reducing fuel dependence and enhancing resilience to climate change.

