UAE extradites wanted individual to Netherlands over drug, money laundering charges

The UAE Ministry of Interior has turned over a wanted individual to Dutch authorities after his arrest by Dubai Police on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice.

The suspect faces charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and involvement in gang-related activities.

The extradition was carried out following a court ruling and approval from the Ministry of Justice, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to international legal cooperation.

The Ministry of Interior stressed the importance of global collaboration in combating transnational crime and ensuring the safety of communities.