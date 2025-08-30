Philippine Embassy warns Filipinos against illegal job offers in Myanmar amid deployment ban

The Philippine Embassy in Myanmar has urged Filipinos to avoid suspicious overseas job offers in the country, stressing that a deployment ban remains in effect.

The advisory follows a reported increase in Filipinos entering Myanmar under the pretext of working as “customer service representatives.”

“Often, they would be getting a 70-day business visa. We again remind everyone that the deployment ban in Myanmar remains in effect,” the embassy said.

Although no specific figure was given, several victims have previously sought assistance after falling prey to illegal recruitment and human trafficking schemes in Myanmar.

Many were recruited through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram, with offers to work as customer sales representatives. However, they were later forced to engage in online scamming activities.

The embassy said it remains open for questions and assistance and can be reached at (+95) 998-521-0991.