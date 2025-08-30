OFW Serbisyo Caravan to return to UAE in November, DMW Secretary says

The Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan will return to the UAE in November to serve more overseas Filipinos, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac announced during a town hall meeting with Filipino community leaders in Dubai.

Cacdac said the caravan, which was first launched in Dubai on Aug. 3, will continue providing services by bringing together 10 government agencies in a single venue.

“Babalik kami dito. We’ve served 6,000 but babalik at babalik kami dito sa November,” Cacdac said. “Huwag kayong magsawa sa amin. We will try our best to work with Dataflow in terms of combined [setup].”

The DMW earlier said it is preparing a hybrid service model for future caravans, integrating digital platforms with on-site services to reach more Filipinos after a surge in participants during the initial rollout.

While the agency aim to digitalize the services, Cacdac noted that certain transactions, including those with the Philippine Statistics Authority and National ID, will still require physical presence.

“Pero ‘yung hybrid natin in the sense that if you go to the November Serbisyo Caravan, we will try na magkaroon ng mga kiosks or counters where you can process your online and contract verification there. Parang sa airport, you can check in to an electronic system or you can check in over there,” the secretary said. “I’m hoping that could happen in the November Serbisyo Caravan.”