Marcos ready for lifestyle check – Malacañang

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is prepared to undergo a lifestyle check, Malacañang said Friday amid calls for transparency following the probe into flood control projects flagged for alleged corruption.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed during a press briefing that Marcos, along with all members of the Executive branch, is ready to submit to lifestyle checks.

“Lahat ng parte ng Ehekutibo ay ready for lifestyle check… lahat po ng ehekutibo ay ready, pati po ang Pangulo,” Castro said.

The statement came after several lawmakers urged the President to take the lead by subjecting himself to a lifestyle check. House Deputy Minority Leader Antonio Tinio and House Assistant Minority Leader Renee Co said Marcos’ refusal would render his directive meaningless and undermine transparency. Senator Risa Hontiveros also called on Marcos to set an example.

Earlier, Malacañang announced that Marcos had ordered lifestyle checks on all government officials amid irregularities in DPWH flood control projects.

When asked about calls for Marcos to fully disclose his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), Castro said the matter should not be politicized but noted that SALN disclosure is part of a lifestyle check.

“Kasama po sa lifestyle check… Kung kinakailangan nga po, sabi nga po natin, lahat ng miyembro ng ehekutibo ay ready for a lifestyle check,” she said.

Castro added that the Office of the Ombudsman and the Bureau of Internal Revenue may also conduct lifestyle checks as necessary.