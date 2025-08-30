Lookout order issued against individuals linked to missing cockfighters case – Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed that an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) has been issued against individuals named by whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan in connection with the disappearance of cockfighters from 2021 to 2022.

Patidongan accused businessman Atong Ang of masterminding the abduction of more than 100 sabungeros, who he claimed were killed and dumped in Taal Lake.

He also linked actress Gretchen Barretto to the alleged disappearances.

“Meron naman na tayong lookout bulletin sa lahat. It’s already there. Mga binanggit ni Patidongan have been issued Lookout Bulletins already,” Remulla said in a press briefing, adding that one of the individuals had already left the country.

An ILBO requires the Bureau of Immigration to alert law enforcement agencies about the movements of persons listed in the order.

Both Ang and Barretto have denied the allegations. Ang claimed Patidongan tried to extort P300 million from him, while Barretto said she also received threats.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said the evaluation of the complaint filed by families of the missing cockfighters against 62 respondents has been completed.

“At kung sino man ‘yung mga dinemanda, padalhan ng subpoena… probably by next week we can issue the subpoenas already and the preliminary investigation will already begin,” Fadullon said.

Among those named in the complaint are Ang, Barretto, and former National Capital Region Police Office chief, retired Police General Jonnel Estomo.

Fadullon added that prosecutors are considering whether to apply for a preventive hold departure order (PHDO) to prevent suspects from leaving the country if there is a risk of flight.