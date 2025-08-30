Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Lookout order issued against individuals linked to missing cockfighters case – Remulla

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo32 mins ago

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed that an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) has been issued against individuals named by whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan in connection with the disappearance of cockfighters from 2021 to 2022.

Patidongan accused businessman Atong Ang of masterminding the abduction of more than 100 sabungeros, who he claimed were killed and dumped in Taal Lake.

He also linked actress Gretchen Barretto to the alleged disappearances.

“Meron naman na tayong lookout bulletin sa lahat. It’s already there. Mga binanggit ni Patidongan have been issued Lookout Bulletins already,” Remulla said in a press briefing, adding that one of the individuals had already left the country.

An ILBO requires the Bureau of Immigration to alert law enforcement agencies about the movements of persons listed in the order.

Both Ang and Barretto have denied the allegations. Ang claimed Patidongan tried to extort P300 million from him, while Barretto said she also received threats.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said the evaluation of the complaint filed by families of the missing cockfighters against 62 respondents has been completed.

“At kung sino man ‘yung mga dinemanda, padalhan ng subpoena… probably by next week we can issue the subpoenas already and the preliminary investigation will already begin,” Fadullon said.

Among those named in the complaint are Ang, Barretto, and former National Capital Region Police Office chief, retired Police General Jonnel Estomo.

Fadullon added that prosecutors are considering whether to apply for a preventive hold departure order (PHDO) to prevent suspects from leaving the country if there is a risk of flight.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo32 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 61

UAE firm launches major solar projects to power 1M homes in Yemen

10 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 60

UAE extradites wanted individual to Netherlands over drug, money laundering charges

10 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 59

UAE inaugurates major water pipeline supplying desalinated water to Gaza

19 mins ago
Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group and The Filipino Times and Arch. Jean Cornejo, President of PhilASA during the MoU signing ceremony

The Filipino Times and PhilASA sign partnership to empower Filipino architecture students and future leaders

17 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button