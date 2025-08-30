Gatchalian urges government to protect workers amid US tariff impact

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Friday called on the government to implement policy interventions to safeguard Filipino workers who may be displaced following the United States’ recent imposition of a 19-percent reciprocal tariff on Philippine exports.

Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, warned that the tariff has already started affecting local industries exporting to the US, with reports of layoffs emerging barely a month after the measure took effect.

“We should look at policy interventions to help those who will lose their jobs,” Gatchalian said in a statement.

The senator said he will refile a resolution to determine the specific impact of the US tariffs on jobs, supply chains, and business operations. The measure will also assess potential disruptions and the risk of manufacturers relocating to avoid tariffs.

“Kailangan nating makita ang buong epekto ng reciprocal tariffs para makagawa ng mga polisiya na tutulong sa mga maaapektuhang sektor at mawawalan ng trabaho,” he added.

The US remains one of the Philippines’ largest trading partners, and the 19-percent tariff is expected to affect key export industries, raising concerns about competitiveness and employment.