DPWH suspends personal foreign travel of personnel amid flood control corruption probe

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has suspended all personal foreign travel of its personnel until November 30 as part of efforts to address corruption allegations linked to its flood control projects.

In a memorandum dated August 29, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said requests for authority to travel abroad for personal reasons are “temporarily suspended,” except for urgent medical cases. The order takes effect immediately and may be lifted earlier or extended.

The agency said the suspension aims to uphold transparency, accountability, and public service integrity amid an ongoing review of DPWH projects.

The department cited the Civil Service Commission’s Omnibus Rules on Leave, which state that vacation leave and foreign travel are not automatic rights and may be regulated based on public interest, operational needs, or administrative concerns.

The move comes as DPWH faces scrutiny over alleged corruption in flood control projects and possible collusion between personnel and contractors.

In his State of the Nation Address last July, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed DPWH to submit a list of all flood control projects initiated or completed over the past three years and vowed to make it public for citizen review.