DMW Secretary Cacdac meets with Filipino community in UAE to address OFW concerns

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac met with Filipino community leaders in the UAE through a town hall in Dubai to directly address the concerns of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and enhance agency services.

Organized by the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates, the event provided a platform for OFWs to raise questions and share experiences, allowing the DMW to better understand their situation and tailor programs accordingly.

“Welfare, protection, and empowerment are key, ayon sa tagubilin at utos ng ating mahal na Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr., upang mabigyan pa ng dagdag na proteksyon ang mga OFWs, lalo na sa mga nangangailangan ng tulong,” Cacdac said.

During the meeting, the Cacdac outlined services available to OFWs, including streamlined contract and documentation processes, access to legal assistance, reintegration programs, and other initiatives designed to safeguard and support migrant workers.

Cacdac also shared visited a hospitalized OFW in Dubai, who is set to be released and repatriated in the coming months with assistance from the Philippine government, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to providing care and support in times of need.

The Secretary further announced that the Serbisyo Caravan, bringing together around 10 government agencies to provide essential services to OFWs, will return to the UAE in November.

“Nakarating din kay Pangulo ang inyong volunteerism at lubos ang aming pasasalamat. Magkakaroon pa tayo ng future engagement dahil sa November ay babalik kami dito,” he said.

Philippine Consul General Marford Angeles, Deputy Head of Mission Arvic Arevalo representing Ambassador Alfonso Ver, MWO-Dubai Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista, and MWO-Abu Dhabi Labor Attaché Teresa Olgado attended the gathering, along with community leaders, media representatives, and social media content creators.

Cacdac assured the overseas Filipino community that the DMW will continue engaging with OFWs to address their needs and further enhance its services.