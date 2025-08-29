The Filipino Times and PhilASA sign partnership to empower Filipino architecture students and future leaders

Dubai/Manila- New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group), publisher of The Filipino Times and organizer of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards and Summit, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Philippine Architecture Schools Association (PhilASA) to promote capacity-building, international exposure, and leadership development among Filipino architecture students and educators.

Empowering the next generation of Filipino architects

The partnership is anchored on a shared vision: to equip Filipino students and young professionals with the tools, knowledge, and networks they need to become world-class leaders in architecture. By combining NPM Group’s international media reach with PhilASA’s academic network, the collaboration aims to open more opportunities for students to learn, connect, and gain visibility in the global arena.

“This collaboration is about shaping communities and inspiring futures,” said Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group and The Filipino Times. “At NPM Group, our mission has always been to tell stories that build nations. Through this partnership, we are not only empowering Filipino students to dream bigger, we are also giving them the courage and visibility to stand tall on the global stage.”

Expanding opportunities for students and educators



PhilASA, which brings together architecture schools across the Philippines, is committed to ensuring that academic programs remain relevant to the needs of students and responsive to global trends. The MoU lays the foundation for joint initiatives such as leadership workshops, training programs, and exchange opportunities that will broaden the perspectives of students and educators alike.

Arch. Jean Cornejo, President of PhilASA, said: “Our partnership with New Perspective Media Group creates opportunities for our students and young professionals to see the world beyond the four walls of the classroom and into the global stage. This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen our academic reputation by connecting our students with the global community of architects, particularly in the Middle East, where our fellow Filipinos have already built an incredible legacy. It’s our way of helping them gain the confidence to compete globally and carry the pride of Filipino innovation to the world.”

Showcasing student talent and achievements

Central to the collaboration is The Filipino Times’ role in giving a voice to young Filipino architects and design students. Through its wide international reach, the platform will highlight student projects, school initiatives, and success stories that reflect the creativity, resilience, and innovation of the Filipino youth.

“Every student has a story worth telling,” Dr. Remo added. “We are committed to amplifying those stories, whether it’s a groundbreaking design project, a community-driven initiative, or a personal journey of perseverance. These are the narratives that build pride, create hope, and shape the leaders of tomorrow.”

Wider collaborations with Enderun Colleges

In line with its commitment to expand opportunities for Filipino students, NPM Group and The Filipino Times also met with academic leaders of Enderun Colleges. The discussion explored possible collaborations that would leverage Enderun’s respected curriculum and globally recognized academic standards.

“Partnerships like this one can open doors to new opportunities for students,” Dr. Demetrio “Jun” Salipip Jr., President of Enderun Colleges said. “They help bridge the gap between theory and practice, local and global, education and industry. And that’s what we want to achieve at Enderun, an education that prepares our students to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Building a stronger future for Philippine architecture



Both organizations underscored that this partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on nurturing talent, developing leadership, and empowering Filipino youth to thrive in a changing world.

As architecture continues to evolve with new technologies and the demand for sustainable design, the partnership between NPM Group and PhilASA alongside future collaborations with institutions such as Enderun Colleges, positions Filipino students at the center of these transformations. They are not only participants but leaders who will shape the future of architecture.

The meeting was also attended by NPM Group COO Vince Ang, along with Enderun Colleges’ Career Services Manager Gaby Serquiña, Academics Manager Zara Ngo, and Monette Guanzon, Program Head for Multimedia Arts, College of Architecture and Design, and Head of General Education.