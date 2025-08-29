NPM Group CEO, PhilHealth CEO Explore Ways to Strengthen Global Filipino Access to Health Protection

Manila/Dubai – New Perspective Media (NPM) Group CEO and Founder Dr. Karen Remo met with PhilHealth President and CEO Dr. Edwin Mercado at the PhilHealth headquarters to discuss strategies for communicating the benefits of PhilHealth to more than 15 million Filipinos worldwide.

The discussions focused on strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening public awareness, expanding global Filipino engagement, and enhancing access to health protection—particularly for overseas Filipinos and their families in the Philippines.

Dr. Mercado shared that PhilHealth will be conducting two medical missions in Saudi Arabia—in Riyadh and Jeddah—to serve Filipino communities abroad. He emphasized PhilHealth’s continuing commitment to broaden its reach and make healthcare protection more accessible to overseas workers and their dependents.

Joining the meeting were NPM Group COO Vince Ang and Dr. Joseph Lachica, underscoring the multi-sectoral support for bringing healthcare closer to global Filipinos.

Spotlight on PhilHealth YAKAP

A key focus of the discussion was PhilHealth’s YAKAP Program (Yaman ng Kalusugan)—the agency’s expanded primary care initiative representing a purposeful shift toward inclusive and preventive healthcare.

YAKAP aims to keep Filipinos healthier across all life stages by providing affordable, holistic, and continuous wellness care.

Through this program, PhilHealth ensures that members and their families can access:

1. YAKAP Clinic Services – A designated health home for every Filipino, offering personalized consultations, full health screenings, basic lab tests, and health education. Annual co-payment is kept affordable at just ₱900 for members registered with private YAKAP clinics.

2. GAMOT (Medicine Assistance Program) – Up to ₱20,000 annually in essential medicine coverage, with 54 free medications currently available and plans to expand to 75 medicines.

3. Cancer Screenings & Diagnostics – Zero co-pay for critical tests such as mammograms, breast ultrasounds, and colonoscopies, plus expanded services covering lung, liver, breast, and colorectal cancer screenings; pediatric optometry; outpatient mental health care; emergency outpatient procedures; and oral health.

By scaling up YAKAP and raising awareness of its benefits, PhilHealth aims to deepen participation in its programs—ensuring that both overseas Filipinos and their families back home enjoy stronger, more reliable health protection.

Dr. Remo commended Dr. Mercado for his leadership in broadening PhilHealth’s mission and in reaching Filipino communities both at home and abroad. She affirmed that NPM Group remains committed to supporting PhilHealth in promoting healthcare protection in a way that resonates with millions of kababayans worldwide—empowering them and their families to live healthier, more secure lives.