Dubai Police Academy launches first-of-its-kind master’s in cybersecurity

Dubai Police Academy has introduced a new one-year master’s degree in cybersecurity, the first programme of its kind among police colleges in the Arab world. Tuition is set at Dh60,000, and classes will begin in December.

Dr. Ebtsam Al Awadhi, Director of Graduate Studies, said the programme covers four key areas: policies and management, digital forensics, digital infrastructure and security, and scientific research and publishing.

The course consists of three semesters and a summer term, requiring 30 credit hours to complete.

The programme is open to UAE citizens and residents holding a bachelor’s degree in law, security sciences, or related fields from a university recognised by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education.

Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0, at least five years of professional experience in cybersecurity, and meet English proficiency requirements. Candidates will also undergo an academic exam and a personal interview.

Unlike typical police academic programmes that span two to three years, this master’s degree is designed for completion in one year. Dr. Saeed Al Rashdi, a cybersecurity expert, said the curriculum was developed in line with market needs, with practical training taking precedence.

Dubai Police has intensified efforts to combat cybercrime through advanced infrastructure, including the Criminal Data Analysis Centre, which works with the General Department of Criminal Investigations to use AI for crime prediction and cyber threat detection. The force has also dismantled major cyber-fraud operations, such as a multi-billion-dirham scam uncovered through electronic tracking systems.

Officials said graduates could play key roles in supporting Dubai Police’s cybersecurity initiatives and may have opportunities to join its cybersecurity division. Registration is now open on the academy’s website, with an initial intake of 15 to 20 students.