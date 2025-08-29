Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Municipality becomes world’s first entity to achieve ISO certification for gender equality

Dubai Municipality has received international certification for compliance with the global standard on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (ISO 53800) from Global TUV (gTUV), making it the first entity in the world to obtain this recognition.

The milestone, announced on Emirati Women’s Day, reflects the UAE’s commitment to gender balance, equal opportunity, and empowerment, aligned with national strategies and the ‘Year of Community’ initiative.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the certification underscores Dubai’s leadership in advancing equality and empowering women in line with the UAE’s national policies.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering a fair workplace that values competence, embraces global standards in gender balance, and empowers Emirati women,” he said.

Nasser BuShehab, CEO of Planning and Governance, described the certification as a key step toward building an inclusive workplace that promotes equality, career growth, and work-life balance.

Azza Al Marzooqi, Director of Human Resources, added that the recognition enhances employee satisfaction and talent retention, contributing to service excellence.

The UAE ranks 7th globally and 1st in the region in the UNDP’s 2024 Gender Inequality Index, climbing from 49th in 2015.

ISO 53800, issued by German auditing firm TUV, is the first global standard dedicated to gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, covering policies, leadership, pay equity, and inclusive practices.

