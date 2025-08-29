Cacdac assures support for OFW children during visit in child care facility in Amman

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac reaffirmed the Philippine government’s commitment to the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families during a visit to a child care institution in Amman on August 28, 2025.

Cacdac met with nine children of Filipina domestic workers currently detained in Jordan and under the care of the Al Hussein Social Foundation. The mothers, who are not married to the children’s fathers, are serving jail terms.

“These children are part of our family, and the Philippine government will continue to care for them and support their future,” Cacdac said.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in coordination with the Philippine Embassy and Jordanian authorities, will ensure continuous care and assistance for the children and their mothers during this difficult period.

The visit, joined by DMW and MWO Jordan teams, underscores the Marcos administration’s directive to prioritize the welfare of OFWs and their families worldwide.