Vico Sotto: Stop Normalizing Corruption, Challenge Culture of Flaunting Wealth

Mayor Vico Sotto has called on Filipinos to challenge the culture of admiring government officials and contractors who flaunt their wealth, stressing that such displays are “strong evidence” of how corruption has been normalized in the Philippines.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Sotto said that ostentatious lifestyles — especially from individuals linked to billion-peso flood control projects — should no longer be considered acceptable.

“As public officials, we have a code of ethics. Ostentatious display of wealth is also bad regardless of the source,” he said. “Kailangan maging nakakadiri yung korapsyon. Kailangan hindi siya maging katanggap-tanggap.”

The Pasig mayor, who previously received the U.S. State Department’s Global Anti-Corruption Champion Award, lamented that Filipinos had grown accustomed to politicians enriching themselves in office. He urged the public to break this cycle by questioning the sources of wealth flaunted online through luxury cars, travels, and lavish parties.

“Wala namang masama maging mayaman kung galing sa maayos na paraan. Pero kapag may nakita na tayong pinagmamalaki ang luho, dapat mapaisip tayo,” Sotto added.

Beyond the cultural issue, Sotto said Pasig has formally requested data from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on flood control projects carried out in the city over the last three years. He noted that many of these projects lacked coordination with local governments.

“We want to do our part to help investigate if it will help at malaman natin yung katotohanan,” he said.