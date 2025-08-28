Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE-Egypt relations a model of Arab cooperation, says Egyptian PM

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo53 mins ago

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Egypt and his meeting with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reflects the strong strategic partnership and fraternal ties between the two nations.

During the Egyptian government’s weekly meeting in New Alamein City, Madbouli described Egypt-UAE relations as a “distinguished model” of Arab cooperation and support for regional issues, stressing Cairo’s commitment to further strengthen these ties.

He noted that the visit highlights the importance of continued coordination on key matters, including Arab affairs, the situation in Gaza, and efforts to ensure regional stability.

Madbouli added that the two leaders are keen on maintaining direct consultation on regional and international issues, emphasizing cooperation in vital sectors such as energy, investment, and economic development to serve mutual interests and advance comprehensive development in the region.

