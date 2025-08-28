Suhail’s seasonal appearance signals end of summer in Arabian Peninsula

Stargazers can now view Suhail, also known as Canopus (α Carinae), the second-brightest star after Sirius, as it becomes visible on the southeastern horizon in the coming weeks.

Located about 310 light-years away in the Carina constellation, Suhail is a yellow-white supergiant with a luminosity over 10,000 times greater than the Sun and a mass roughly eight times larger. Its low position on the horizon makes it a key celestial marker, particularly in the Arabian Peninsula.

The star has been documented since pre-Islamic times in Arabic poetry and astronomical texts, where it served as a navigational guide for sailors and desert travelers. 10th-century Persian astronomer Al-Sufi referenced Suhail in his Book of Fixed Stars, calling it “Suhail al Wazn” for its slow rise.

The name Suhail derives from the Arabic word sahl, meaning “level” or “smooth,” reflecting its horizon position.

Suhail becomes visible in the Arabian Peninsula from early August to September, appearing 30 to 50 minutes before sunrise. Its visibility begins in southern regions and progresses northward. Best viewing conditions are in dark, elevated locations away from city lights.

Culturally, the star marks the end of extreme summer heat and signals the start of the Al Safri season, a 40-day transition period before cooler autumn weather. It also coincides with agricultural and fishing activities, and in folklore, symbolizes abundance, change, and relief.