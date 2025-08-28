PH, Jordan Strengthen Labor Cooperation, OFW Protection

The Philippines and Jordan have renewed their commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly domestic workers, through strengthened labor cooperation.

The two nations issued a Joint Statement on Labor Cooperation following their first Joint Committee Meeting (JCM), which reviewed the 2018 Memorandum of Understanding on Labor Cooperation and the Cooperation Framework on the Employment of Domestic Workers.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul Jr. said the agreement reflects President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to protect OFWs and comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of Philippines–Jordan relations.

Key measures include:

revised contracts guaranteeing rest days, fair wages, annual leave, and food provisions;

a ban on passport confiscation;

end-of-service benefits for domestic workers;

a joint database on deployment, contracts, and transfers; and

review of the hotel workers’ salary framework.

The two sides also discussed immigration-related assistance, such as regularizing undocumented workers, addressing overstay penalties, and handling non-renewal of work permits. Jordan reaffirmed its ban on employing domestic workers in the wellness sector.

H.E. Andal Dojan of Jordan’s Ministry of Labor welcomed the meeting as a step toward aligning with international labor standards.

Both nations pledged to promote ethical recruitment, fair migration, and decent work, while working together to fight trafficking, reduce irregular migration, and ensure safer labor mobility.

The Philippine delegation included Undersecretary Rasul, Ambassador Wilfredo C. Santos, Consul Angelo A. Payumo, and representatives from DMW, OWWA, and the Migrant Workers Office in Jordan.