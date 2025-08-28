Marcos to attend UN General assembly in September

Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo32 mins ago

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this September, Malacañang confirmed.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro announced the President’s participation during a press briefing.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez earlier said Marcos’ presence at the UNGA is crucial for the country’s bid for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), noting that it will allow him to engage with various world leaders.

Marcos previously skipped the annual gathering in 2023 and 2024, sending then-Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo as his representative.

He last attended the event in 2022, where he underscored the need to maintain peace and stability in Asia amid growing tensions.

