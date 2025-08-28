Hontiveros Urges Marcos to Lead by Example in Lifestyle Check

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros on Thursday said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. should include himself in the lifestyle checks he ordered for government officials amid the investigation into questionable flood control projects.

Speaking at a Kapihan sa Senado forum, Hontiveros said disclosing his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) would demonstrate transparency and leadership. “If the President ordered a lifestyle check, it would be a good example and show of leadership if his SALN is also disclosed,” she said.

She added that Marcos could also extend the checks to members of his family.

Malacañang earlier confirmed that lifestyle checks would cover executive officials, with the Department of Public Works and Highways directed to review flood control project records. Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the checks could be carried out by agencies such as the Office of the Ombudsman and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Hontiveros said she was willing to undergo the process herself and disclose her SALN, noting her “middle-class lifestyle.” Other senators, including Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Win Gatchalian, and Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, also voiced support for lifestyle checks, stressing the need for accountability and compliance with the Constitution.

Lawmakers across party lines said checks should apply to all elected and appointed officials, not only those at the DPWH.

“This is a vital step towards restoring public trust and ensuring accountability,” Gatchalian said.