Gov’t launches website to track flood control and infrastructure projects

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM), in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and other government agencies, has launched a new online platform that allows the public to monitor and evaluate flood control and other infrastructure projects.

Called the Digital Information for Monitoring and Evaluation (DIME) system, the initiative was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed in Pasay City by DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes.

Pangandaman explained that the platform differs from the existing “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website because it provides full transparency on project implementation.

“Lahat ng makikita niyo sa General Appropriations Act nandoon. Hindi lang DPWH, even with DOTr, yung mga infrastructure projects, DepEd school buildings, makikita din,” she said.

Accessible through dime.gov.ph, the portal enables users to search for specific projects and view their status in real time. The system is designed to enhance transparency, reduce the need for on-site visits, and encourage citizen participation in monitoring government projects.

The DBM is also working with Prof. Mahar Lagmay and the UP Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards (UP NOAH) for data integration and hazard mapping.