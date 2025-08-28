Dubai Police Launch ‘Back to School’ Initiative Across the City

Directors of police stations across Dubai visited schools this week to mark the start of the academic year as part of the “Back to School” initiative, aimed at promoting safety, community partnership, and student awareness.

The program focuses on fostering a security-conscious generation through awareness campaigns on traffic rules, personal safety, and responsible behavior. Police officials also congratulated students, teachers, and parents, while distributing gifts and school supplies.

Brig. Mubarak Al Ketbi of Hatta Police Station highlighted traffic safety, urging vigilance at school bus stops and announcing increased patrols during peak school hours. Brig. Omar Ashour of Naif Police Station and Brig. Abdullah Rashid Al Hafeet of Al Barsha Station also emphasized academic excellence, security partnerships, and expanded traffic management efforts.

Similar visits were carried out by station directors in Al Muraqqabat, Bur Dubai, Al Khawaneej, Nad Al Sheba, Lahbab, Jebel Ali, Al Raffa, Al Rashidiya, Al Qusais, and the Mounted Police unit, with officers meeting students and faculty, handing out gifts, and reinforcing Dubai Police’s commitment to community engagement.

The initiative also includes lectures, expanded patrols, and school security programs to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment.