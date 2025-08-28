Dubai Court Orders Dh200,000 Compensation for Fetal Death Due to Medical Negligence

Two doctors and two nurses at a private hospital have been ordered by the Dubai Civil Court to jointly pay Dh200,000 in compensation to an Arab couple after their baby died in the mother’s womb during delivery.

The court ruled that the medical staff committed a serious error by failing to monitor the fetal heart rate and act on warning signs, according to Al Khaleej. The compensation includes 5% legal interest from the date of final judgment, as well as court fees.

The couple initially sought Dh499,000 in damages for the physical, psychological, and financial harm suffered, but the court awarded a reduced amount.

The Dubai Health Authority’s Medical Liability Committee found grave negligence by the hospital staff, which included misreading the fetal monitor, failing to identify the pregnancy as high-risk, turning off monitoring equipment, and neglecting to track the baby’s heartbeat. The Higher Medical Liability Committee later upheld these findings, dividing responsibility equally among the four defendants.

While the hospital argued that the death could have been caused by natural complications, such as umbilical cord entanglement or genetics, the court relied on the binding findings of the medical committees under Federal Decree Law No. 4 of 2016.

Legal expert Dr. Alaa Nasr explained that medical liability committee reports are final and not subject to appeal. He added that compensation under the UAE Civil Transactions Law must be proportional to the extent of the harm.