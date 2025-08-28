Latest NewsNews

Dubai Court Orders Dh200,000 Compensation for Fetal Death Due to Medical Negligence

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 mins ago

Two doctors and two nurses at a private hospital have been ordered by the Dubai Civil Court to jointly pay Dh200,000 in compensation to an Arab couple after their baby died in the mother’s womb during delivery.

The court ruled that the medical staff committed a serious error by failing to monitor the fetal heart rate and act on warning signs, according to Al Khaleej. The compensation includes 5% legal interest from the date of final judgment, as well as court fees.

The couple initially sought Dh499,000 in damages for the physical, psychological, and financial harm suffered, but the court awarded a reduced amount.

The Dubai Health Authority’s Medical Liability Committee found grave negligence by the hospital staff, which included misreading the fetal monitor, failing to identify the pregnancy as high-risk, turning off monitoring equipment, and neglecting to track the baby’s heartbeat. The Higher Medical Liability Committee later upheld these findings, dividing responsibility equally among the four defendants.

While the hospital argued that the death could have been caused by natural complications, such as umbilical cord entanglement or genetics, the court relied on the binding findings of the medical committees under Federal Decree Law No. 4 of 2016.

Legal expert Dr. Alaa Nasr explained that medical liability committee reports are final and not subject to appeal. He added that compensation under the UAE Civil Transactions Law must be proportional to the extent of the harm.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

518149352 1236177945216776 8563640336421864444 n

Dubai Police Launch ‘Back to School’ Initiative Across the City

15 seconds ago
oppa

Overseas Pinoy Professional Advocates officially sworn in during OFW caravan in Saudi Arabia

2 mins ago
492537567 1248906486603687 4021438391732894141 n

Vico Sotto: Stop Normalizing Corruption, Challenge Culture of Flaunting Wealth

13 mins ago
539899681 1077059551261176 7294727711897855375 n

PH, Jordan Strengthen Labor Cooperation, OFW Protection

33 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button