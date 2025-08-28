Latest NewsNews

DFA Readies Contingency for 170,000 Filipinos in Taiwan Amid Conflict Fears

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report49 mins ago

The Philippine government has contingency plans to evacuate nearly 170,000 Filipinos in Taiwan in the event of armed conflict in the Taiwan Strait, Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro told senators Thursday.

Speaking before the Senate foreign relations committee chaired by Sen. Imee Marcos, Lazaro said agencies have been coordinating since early 2025 on possible evacuation scenarios. She added that while the country has limited ships, alternative arrangements are being explored with security agencies.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia reported that 169,000 documented Filipinos are in Taiwan, with 84 percent employed in factories. He assured lawmakers that a crisis management team is in place and can be activated immediately if mass repatriation becomes necessary.

Senators Marcos and Erwin Tulfo expressed doubts about government capacity, citing limited vessels, aircraft, and funding. Olalia said the Department of Migrant Workers has ₱1.2 billion in its action fund, while Lazaro noted the DFA maintains a separate assistance fund.

Marcos, however, said the funds may be inadequate. “Dapat maglaan ng pondo para rito. Hindi biro-biro ito,” she said.

Lawmakers also raised the possibility of seeking assistance from either Beijing or Taipei for transportation. Lazaro said such cooperation could be considered if needed.

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office, which serves as the Philippines’ liaison with Taiwan, added that while there is no budget specifically for mass evacuation, mechanisms are in place to coordinate with Taiwanese authorities should the situation escalate.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report49 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

518149352 1236177945216776 8563640336421864444 n

Dubai Police Launch ‘Back to School’ Initiative Across the City

11 seconds ago
oppa

Overseas Pinoy Professional Advocates officially sworn in during OFW caravan in Saudi Arabia

2 mins ago
492537567 1248906486603687 4021438391732894141 n

Vico Sotto: Stop Normalizing Corruption, Challenge Culture of Flaunting Wealth

13 mins ago
iStock 1090730392

Dubai Court Orders Dh200,000 Compensation for Fetal Death Due to Medical Negligence

27 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button