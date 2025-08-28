DFA Readies Contingency for 170,000 Filipinos in Taiwan Amid Conflict Fears

The Philippine government has contingency plans to evacuate nearly 170,000 Filipinos in Taiwan in the event of armed conflict in the Taiwan Strait, Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro told senators Thursday.

Speaking before the Senate foreign relations committee chaired by Sen. Imee Marcos, Lazaro said agencies have been coordinating since early 2025 on possible evacuation scenarios. She added that while the country has limited ships, alternative arrangements are being explored with security agencies.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia reported that 169,000 documented Filipinos are in Taiwan, with 84 percent employed in factories. He assured lawmakers that a crisis management team is in place and can be activated immediately if mass repatriation becomes necessary.

Senators Marcos and Erwin Tulfo expressed doubts about government capacity, citing limited vessels, aircraft, and funding. Olalia said the Department of Migrant Workers has ₱1.2 billion in its action fund, while Lazaro noted the DFA maintains a separate assistance fund.

Marcos, however, said the funds may be inadequate. “Dapat maglaan ng pondo para rito. Hindi biro-biro ito,” she said.

Lawmakers also raised the possibility of seeking assistance from either Beijing or Taipei for transportation. Lazaro said such cooperation could be considered if needed.

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office, which serves as the Philippines’ liaison with Taiwan, added that while there is no budget specifically for mass evacuation, mechanisms are in place to coordinate with Taiwanese authorities should the situation escalate.