Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE condemns Israeli violations in Syria, calls for immediate action

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the recent escalation and violations committed by the Israeli military in Syrian territory, reiterating its firm rejection of any infringement on Syria’s sovereignty or threats to its security and stability.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Israel’s ongoing incursions into Syrian territory represent a clear violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel, which Israel is bound to uphold.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting Syria’s stability and territorial integrity, expressing solidarity with the Syrian people and backing efforts to achieve security, peace, dignity, coexistence, and development.

The UAE also urged the international community to act immediately to stop repeated attacks on Syrian territory and prevent any further escalation that could undermine regional and global peace and security.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 44

Bela Padilla open to working with Angelica Panganiban, Kim Chiu in future project

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 43

‘Dune: Part Three’ to begin filming in Abu Dhabi later this year

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 42

UN: Over 2 billion people still lack access to safe drinking water

3 hours ago
iStock 884098368

Dubai among world’s top three prime residential markets for price growth

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button