UAE condemns Israeli violations in Syria, calls for immediate action

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the recent escalation and violations committed by the Israeli military in Syrian territory, reiterating its firm rejection of any infringement on Syria’s sovereignty or threats to its security and stability.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Israel’s ongoing incursions into Syrian territory represent a clear violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel, which Israel is bound to uphold.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting Syria’s stability and territorial integrity, expressing solidarity with the Syrian people and backing efforts to achieve security, peace, dignity, coexistence, and development.

The UAE also urged the international community to act immediately to stop repeated attacks on Syrian territory and prevent any further escalation that could undermine regional and global peace and security.