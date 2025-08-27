Latest NewsNews

Survey: 8 in 10 Filipinos Trust 2025 Election Results

Staff Report

Eight out of 10 Filipinos trust the results of the May 12, 2025 national and local elections, according to the latest Tugon ng Masa survey by OCTA Research.

The poll, conducted July 12–17 with 1,200 respondents, found that 83 percent expressed confidence in the accuracy and credibility of the elections, while 4 percent distrusted the results and 14 percent were undecided.

High trust levels were reported across most regions, with Central Visayas (99%), MIMAROPA (97%), Bicol (94%), Negros Island (91%), and Zamboanga Peninsula (91%) showing the strongest confidence. Trust was lower in CARAGA (39%) and Cordillera (76%), where distrust was notably higher at 34% and 24%, respectively.

A majority of Filipinos (64%) also expressed confidence in the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) handling of the polls, though ambivalence was higher among younger and urban voters.

Satisfaction with the automated election system (AES) remained strong, with 86% of registered voters expressing approval. Nine in 10 voters favored keeping the automated system, citing faster counting and greater transparency.

The survey also showed that 61% of Filipinos trust pre-election surveys, reflecting their role in shaping voter awareness and guiding election management.

OCTA said the findings highlight broad acceptance of the electoral process but warned that Comelec must sustain credibility by addressing ambivalence, enhancing transparency, and strengthening cybersecurity, especially ahead of the 2028 presidential elections.

