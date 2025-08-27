Marcos orders lifestyle checks amid ghost flood control projects probe

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered lifestyle checks on all government officials as part of the ongoing probe into alleged anomalous flood control projects, Malacañang announced.

“Magdedemanda po talaga, sasampahan ng kaso ang dapat sampahan ng kaso. Walang sisinuhin, walang malapit sa puso, walang kaalyado, kung sino man ang involved dito, sasampahan ng kaso,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said.

Castro added that Marcos also directed government agencies and local government units to conduct their own investigations.

The President earlier expressed anger after inspecting a multi-million peso riverwall project in Baliuag, Bulacan, which remains unfinished despite being marked as “completed.”

Marcos warned that those behind these fictitious projects may face economic sabotage charges.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has admitted the existence of “ghost” flood control projects and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation