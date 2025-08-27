Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos orders lifestyle checks amid ghost flood control projects probe

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered lifestyle checks on all government officials as part of the ongoing probe into alleged anomalous flood control projects, Malacañang announced.

“Magdedemanda po talaga, sasampahan ng kaso ang dapat sampahan ng kaso. Walang sisinuhin, walang malapit sa puso, walang kaalyado, kung sino man ang involved dito, sasampahan ng kaso,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said.

Castro added that Marcos also directed government agencies and local government units to conduct their own investigations.

The President earlier expressed anger after inspecting a multi-million peso riverwall project in Baliuag, Bulacan, which remains unfinished despite being marked as “completed.”

Marcos warned that those behind these fictitious projects may face economic sabotage charges.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has admitted the existence of “ghost” flood control projects and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 33 2

UAE condemns Israeli violations in Syria, calls for immediate action

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 44

Bela Padilla open to working with Angelica Panganiban, Kim Chiu in future project

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 43

‘Dune: Part Three’ to begin filming in Abu Dhabi later this year

5 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 42

UN: Over 2 billion people still lack access to safe drinking water

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button