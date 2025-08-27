Latest NewsNews

Ex-PNP Chief Nicolas Torre Takes Leave After Removal

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Police General Nicolas Torre III said Wednesday he has taken a leave of absence following his removal as chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In an interview at the House of Representatives, where he visited Rep. Leila De Lima, Torre confirmed he planned to use the maximum leave available, citing both personal time and the need to address media queries.

“I don’t have ill feelings… I’m a good soldier,” Torre said, reaffirming his support for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. despite his relief from the post.

Torre’s removal came after the National Police Commission (Napolcom) reversed his reassignment of Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. and Police Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac. Torre had appointed Banac as PNP deputy chief for administration, replacing Nartatez, while reassigning Nartatez to Western Mindanao Area Police Command.

Former PNP chief and senator Panfilo Lacson earlier remarked that Torre had exceeded his authority. Torre responded that he respected differing opinions and would issue his own statement.

Napolcom Vice Chair and Executive Officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan defended the reversal, citing constitutional provisions, Republic Act 6975, and a memorandum circular requiring Napolcom approval for third-level PNP appointments. He emphasized that the rule had been in place since the 1990s but was recently reiterated in Resolution No. 2025-0531.

When asked about Calinisan’s remarks, Torre said further research would be needed.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1097228456

Survey: 8 in 10 Filipinos Trust 2025 Election Results

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 12 3

CHR Open to Cooperating With ICC on Duterte Case

2 hours ago
491743220 1019207557029150 2973371138834519555 n

DFA: Over 10.8 Million Filipinos Lived Abroad in 2024

2 hours ago
iStock 2164214600

Dh10,000 Fine for Misusing Building Staircases in UAE

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button