Ex-PNP Chief Nicolas Torre Takes Leave After Removal

Police General Nicolas Torre III said Wednesday he has taken a leave of absence following his removal as chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In an interview at the House of Representatives, where he visited Rep. Leila De Lima, Torre confirmed he planned to use the maximum leave available, citing both personal time and the need to address media queries.

“I don’t have ill feelings… I’m a good soldier,” Torre said, reaffirming his support for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. despite his relief from the post.

Torre’s removal came after the National Police Commission (Napolcom) reversed his reassignment of Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. and Police Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac. Torre had appointed Banac as PNP deputy chief for administration, replacing Nartatez, while reassigning Nartatez to Western Mindanao Area Police Command.

Former PNP chief and senator Panfilo Lacson earlier remarked that Torre had exceeded his authority. Torre responded that he respected differing opinions and would issue his own statement.

Napolcom Vice Chair and Executive Officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan defended the reversal, citing constitutional provisions, Republic Act 6975, and a memorandum circular requiring Napolcom approval for third-level PNP appointments. He emphasized that the rule had been in place since the 1990s but was recently reiterated in Resolution No. 2025-0531.

When asked about Calinisan’s remarks, Torre said further research would be needed.