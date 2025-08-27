Dubai to Launch Five New Bus Routes on Aug. 29

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will roll out five new public bus routes on Friday, August 29, as part of efforts to expand mobility options and meet rising commuter demand.

The new services include:

Route 31: linking Dubai Outsource City and Dubai Silicon Oasis at 20-minute intervals during peak hours.

Routes 62A and 62B: split from the current Route 62, connecting Al Qusais Industrial Area, Al Qusais Metro Station, and Ras Al Khor – Samari Residences every 30 minutes.

Route F26A: serving passengers between Onpassive Bus Station and Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, operating every 30 minutes.

Route X91: an express service between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Jebel Ali Bus Station, skipping Business Bay Metro Station.

In addition to the new routes, RTA will adjust nine existing routes to improve efficiency and connectivity, including modifications to Routes 7, 21A, 21B, 50, 62, 77, 91, F62, and J01.

Adel Shakri, director of planning and business development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said the move reflects RTA’s commitment to expanding the bus network and strengthening its integration with other modes of public transport.