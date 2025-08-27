Dubai to Expand Bridge Access to DXB Terminal 1

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Dubai Aviation City Corporation, has awarded a contract to expand the bridge leading to Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport.

The project aims to ease congestion and improve access for the growing number of passengers at the airport, which served more than 92 million travelers in 2024.

The upgrade will widen the bridge from three to four lanes using a steel box girder system with a composite concrete slab, a method designed to minimize disruption during construction, according to Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director general and chairman of the board of executive directors.

The bridge, including ramps, will span 171 meters with its main section stretching nearly 70 meters. The improvements will increase the bridge’s capacity by 33 percent, from 4,200 to 5,600 vehicles per hour.

The project also includes pavement upgrades, infrastructure enhancements, landscaping, and new street lighting to boost safety and visibility.

Al Tayer said the expansion will help cut travel times during peak hours while improving safety and traffic flow.

The bridge project follows a series of improvements along Airport Street, including new bridges, tunnels, and road expansions to better connect travelers to Terminals 1 and 3.