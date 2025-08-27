Dubai among world’s top three prime residential markets for price growth

Dubai ranked among the top three global prime residential markets for capital value growth in the first half of the year, as property prices in the emirate continued to rise on the back of strong investor demand, according to Savills’ latest World Cities Prime Residential Index.

The emirate posted a 5 percent annual increase in prime residential prices during the six months to June, driven by rising immigration, steady investor confidence, and limited luxury housing supply.

Tokyo led the index with an 8.8 percent growth, followed by Berlin.

“Dubai’s global connectivity, investor-friendly policies and ongoing infrastructure development continue to underpin its position as one of the world’s leading real estate markets,” said Andrew Cummings, head of residential agency at Savills Middle East.

He added that lower property transaction costs compared to global peers and room for further price growth keep Dubai highly attractive to international investors.

The emirate’s property market has surged in recent years, buoyed by government initiatives such as long-term residency visas, including the 10-year golden visa, and a growing UAE economy. In July, authorities launched a scheme to help Emiratis and residents without freehold property enter the market.

In the first half of 2025, Dubai registered sharp increases in both the volume and value of real estate transactions. More than 59,000 new investors entered the market, pushing transactions up nearly 26 percent to 125,538, with a total value of Dh431 billion, according to Dubai Land Department data.

Dubai also outperformed other global markets in prime property sales and rental growth during the same period. Across 30 cities tracked by Savills, prime capital values grew an average of 0.7 percent in the first six months of the year.

Savills noted that mortgage terms in the UAE typically range from 15 to 30 years, with minimum deposits set at 15 percent for nationals and 20 percent for expatriates, reflecting a mature financing environment that supports both local and foreign buyers.

Looking ahead, Savills expects prime residential prices in Dubai to rise by another 4 percent to 5.9 percent in the second half of the year, outpacing most global markets.

Globally, average capital value growth is projected at 1.5 percent in the same period.