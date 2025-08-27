Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DHSUD chief: Even 1 percent of corruption is unacceptable

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

Even one percent of corruption should not be tolerated, both by the government and the private sector, if only to give the country a chance to develop into a progressive nation as envisioned by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Thus, said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling in his speech during Tuesday’s Housing Summit organized by the Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines (OSHDP).

He rallied the top officials of OSHDP member-companies behind President Marcos Jr.’s drive against corruption in the bureaucracy, and steer the housing sector as a model of a corruption-free and transparent industry.

“Even 1 percent of corruption is unacceptable. Both the private sector and the government should work together to achieve zero corruption in the housing sector,” Secretary Aliling said, drawing applause from the stakeholders.

“Pakita natin na kaya po ito ng housing sector so we can inspire others to do the same. Tulungan po natin si President Marcos Jr. na labanan ang korapsyon. Seryoso po siya dito. May pag-asa pa po ang ating bayan,” he added.

In his first 90 days in office, Secretary Aliling has introduced reforms under the Department’s 8-Point Agenda in compliance to the President’s Bagong Pilipinas brand of proactive and people-centric governance.

Among these reforms are the zero tolerance policy for corruption, streamlining of processes, digitalization, recalibration and expansion of the flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

These reforms instantly drew support from stakeholders, with at least 42 private developers committing more than 250,000 housing units under the Expanded 4PH, while various urban poor groups and civil society organizations were engaged as part of Secretary Aliling’s transformative and participative leadership.

Currently, there are ongoing investigations on massive corruption allegations involving billions-worth of government flood control projects. No less than President Marcos Jr. discovered “ghost” and sub-standard projects during actual inspections recently.

“It’s a matter of political will. Tulungan po natin ang ating Pangulong Marcos Jr. na labanan ang katiwalian upang tuluyan na tayong umunlad,” the DHSUD chief said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 08 27 at 10.55.52 1

Book flights from Dubai or Riyadh with China Southern Airlines and get exclusive shopping rewards

23 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 45

Marcos orders lifestyle checks amid ghost flood control projects probe

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 33 2

UAE condemns Israeli violations in Syria, calls for immediate action

6 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 44

Bela Padilla open to working with Angelica Panganiban, Kim Chiu in future project

7 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button