DHSUD chief: Even 1 percent of corruption is unacceptable

Even one percent of corruption should not be tolerated, both by the government and the private sector, if only to give the country a chance to develop into a progressive nation as envisioned by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Thus, said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling in his speech during Tuesday’s Housing Summit organized by the Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines (OSHDP).

He rallied the top officials of OSHDP member-companies behind President Marcos Jr.’s drive against corruption in the bureaucracy, and steer the housing sector as a model of a corruption-free and transparent industry.

“Even 1 percent of corruption is unacceptable. Both the private sector and the government should work together to achieve zero corruption in the housing sector,” Secretary Aliling said, drawing applause from the stakeholders.

“Pakita natin na kaya po ito ng housing sector so we can inspire others to do the same. Tulungan po natin si President Marcos Jr. na labanan ang korapsyon. Seryoso po siya dito. May pag-asa pa po ang ating bayan,” he added.

In his first 90 days in office, Secretary Aliling has introduced reforms under the Department’s 8-Point Agenda in compliance to the President’s Bagong Pilipinas brand of proactive and people-centric governance.

Among these reforms are the zero tolerance policy for corruption, streamlining of processes, digitalization, recalibration and expansion of the flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

These reforms instantly drew support from stakeholders, with at least 42 private developers committing more than 250,000 housing units under the Expanded 4PH, while various urban poor groups and civil society organizations were engaged as part of Secretary Aliling’s transformative and participative leadership.

Currently, there are ongoing investigations on massive corruption allegations involving billions-worth of government flood control projects. No less than President Marcos Jr. discovered “ghost” and sub-standard projects during actual inspections recently.

“It’s a matter of political will. Tulungan po natin ang ating Pangulong Marcos Jr. na labanan ang katiwalian upang tuluyan na tayong umunlad,” the DHSUD chief said.