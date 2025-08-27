Dh10,000 Fine for Misusing Building Staircases in UAE

Misusing staircases in buildings across the UAE will now incur a fine of Dh10,000, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense announced.

The regulation, issued under Cabinet Resolution No. 24 of 2012 governing civil defense services nationwide, applies to all current and future buildings and facilities, excluding private standalone homes.

According to Article 41 of the law, staircases must remain unobstructed as they serve as critical emergency exits and safe passage routes in the event of fire or other hazards.

Authorities said any misuse could compromise public safety and will carry legal consequences.

“This measure reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening safety and prevention standards while reducing risks within buildings and facilities,” the Civil Defense said in a statement.