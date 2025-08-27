Latest NewsNews

CHR Open to Cooperating With ICC on Duterte Case

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) said Wednesday it is open to cooperating with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into former president Rodrigo Duterte over crimes against humanity linked to his war on drugs.

CHR chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc told GMA News Online that cooperation with the ICC falls within the commission’s mandate, depending on the nature of the request.

Duterte was arrested in the Philippines on March 11 and is currently detained in The Hague’s Scheveningen Prison. He faces charges for alleged crimes against humanity tied to extrajudicial killings during his presidency and earlier as Davao City mayor.

Official records show over 6,000 suspects were killed in anti-drug police operations during Duterte’s administration, though human rights groups estimate the real toll could reach 30,000.

The CHR is conducting its own investigation into the drug war and plans to release an initial report covering 400 cases in November. Palpal-latoc noted that access to evidence remains a challenge, as police have withheld information citing policies under the previous administration.

The CHR is also pursuing a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to improve data sharing, cooperation, and training. While not exclusive to drug war cases, the agreement would eventually cover related investigations.

Palpal-latoc said the MOA was expected to be signed earlier this year but was delayed due to leadership changes within the PNP. He expressed hope it would be finalized within 2025.

