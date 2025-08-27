Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

CAB warns airlines of fines for failure to assist passengers during cancellations

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo40 mins ago

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) on Tuesday warned airline companies that they face hefty penalties if they fail to provide appropriate assistance to passengers affected by flight cancellations.

CAB stressed that carriers are required to give timely and accurate updates, including the reasons for delays or cancellations.

“In case ang flight ay ma-cancel seven days or less prior sa oras ng paglipad, ang airlines po ay siyempre may obligasyon na magbigay na timely na notification sa kanilang lahat ng mga pasahero,” said Clarabel Anna Lacsina of CAB’s Air Operating Rights Division.

She added that airlines must go beyond simply announcing a cancellation and explain the real reason behind it.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), through CAB, earlier reminded airlines of their obligation under the Air Passenger Bill of Rights (APBR) to inform passengers immediately of any changes in flight schedules, delays, or cancellations. The agency noted that late advisories cause inconvenience and additional expenses for travelers.

Airlines that fail to comply may face fines of up to P2 million, according to CAB.

“Ang kaparusahan sa paglabag ng mga regulasyon ng CAB ayon sa aming charter or RA 776, ang CAB ay may kapangyarihan na magpataw ng administrative fine ranging from P5,000 to P2 million. Sa APBR, ang paglabag ng regulasyon na ito ay puwede pong mapatawan ang airline sa hindi pagsunod mula P50,000 to P189,000,” said Lacsina.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo40 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

iStock 884098368

Dubai among world’s top three prime residential markets for price growth

2 mins ago
IMG 8752

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce now engaged

8 hours ago
iStock 884098368

Dubai Nears 4 Million Residents After Record Population Growth in 2025

9 hours ago
iStock 1090730392

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Firm to Pay Employee Dh1.54 Million in Salary Dispute

9 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button