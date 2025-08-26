Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President arrives in Egypt for fraternal visit

Leana Bernardo

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Alamein City for a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

He was welcomed at El Alamein International Airport by Egyptian President His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The two leaders exchanged warm greetings and held cordial talks, emphasizing the deep-rooted and historical ties between the UAE and Egypt.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude to President El-Sisi for the warm reception, while the Egyptian leader reaffirmed the special regard Egyptians hold for the UAE President, reflecting a relationship that traces back to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father.

