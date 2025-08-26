UAE President arrives in Egypt for fraternal visit

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Alamein City for a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

He was welcomed at El Alamein International Airport by Egyptian President His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The two leaders exchanged warm greetings and held cordial talks, emphasizing the deep-rooted and historical ties between the UAE and Egypt.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude to President El-Sisi for the warm reception, while the Egyptian leader reaffirmed the special regard Egyptians hold for the UAE President, reflecting a relationship that traces back to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father.