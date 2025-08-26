Remulla: Marcos May Reassign Ousted PNP Chief Torre to Another Gov’t Post

Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Nicolas Torre III could be tapped for another government post, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Tuesday, a day after Torre was relieved of his position.

Speaking at a press conference on Aug. 26, Remulla said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to value Torre’s leadership and long service despite his removal.

“The president is thinking of offering a position to the former PNP chief,” Remulla said. “He is being considered for another position because the president still believes in his capacity, in his organizational strength, in his vast experience in the service.”

Relief not tied to violations

Remulla stressed that Torre’s exit was not due to misconduct.

“He didn’t violate any laws. He has not been charged with any administrative or criminal case,” he said.

The interior secretary described the decision as “difficult but necessary,” noting that Marcos remains “very fond” of Torre. He recalled the president’s positive working relationship with Torre during his brief tenure as PNP chief and earlier as head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Nartatez appointed officer in charge

Torre’s nearly three-month stint as top cop ended after Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed an Aug. 25 order relieving him of duty. Lt. Gen. Jose Nartatez Jr., the PNP’s former second-in-command, has been named officer in charge.

The move came after the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) reversed several personnel changes made under Torre, including Nartatez’s reassignment and the movement of other senior officials.

“That [NAPOLCOM order], among other things, is part of the consideration of the president,” Remulla said.