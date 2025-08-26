PH expresses ‘deep concern’ over Gaza situation, pushes for peace talks

The Philippines condemned Israel’s plan to seize control of Gaza, its large-scale offensives impacting civilians, and restrictions on humanitarian aid.

In its strongest statement yet on the conflict, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it is “deeply concerned by recent developments, including the Israeli government’s planned full military takeover of Gaza, continuing restrictions on life-saving aid such as food and water, large-scale displacement, attacks affecting civilians, and reports of settlement expansion in the West Bank.”

“These developments aggravate an already dire humanitarian situation and further diminish prospects for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East,” the DFA added.

The Philippines joined growing international calls to end the crisis, urging Israel to accept a ceasefire proposal “as a crucial step to protect civilians and revive the path to peace.”

Israel’s embassy in Manila declined to comment but referred to its previous statement saying the country remains committed to delivering aid to Gaza, noting that over 100,000 trucks carrying nearly 2 million tons of supplies have entered the strip.

The conflict, which began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, has left at least 2 million Gazans displaced and on the brink of famine.

Reports estimate that Israel’s offensive has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, including women and children.