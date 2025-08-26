Nicolas Torre III Removed as Philippine National Police Chief

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III has been relieved of his post, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed Tuesday.

In a letter dated Aug. 25, Bersamin informed Torre that he was “hereby relieved as Chief, PNP effective immediately.” The directive did not specify the reason for his removal, and Malacañang has yet to release further details.

Torre was instructed to turn over all documents and matters related to his office “for the continuous and efficient delivery of public services in the PNP.”

The now-former police chief was seen the same day accompanying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani during National Heroes Day rites.