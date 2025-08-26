Duterte Lawyers Expect ICC Ruling on Interim Release Within Weeks

Lawyers for former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday they anticipate the International Criminal Court (ICC) will rule within two weeks on his request for interim release.

Duterte has been detained in The Hague since March after the ICC issued a warrant for alleged crimes against humanity linked to thousands of killings during his administration’s war on drugs.

Nicholas Kaufman, Duterte’s lead counsel, said ICC procedure requires judges to decide promptly on motions for provisional liberty.

“It’s customary that the chambers rule on such requests as quickly as possible,” Kaufman told pro-Duterte channel Alvin and Tourism. “So we anticipate within a week or two, we should have a decision.”

Jurisdiction challenge still pending

Kaufman also addressed Duterte’s long-running challenge to the ICC’s jurisdiction. He explained that under court rules, the Pre-Trial Chamber may rule on jurisdiction “at any stage, even up until the end of the confirmation of charges hearing” scheduled for Sept. 23.

The defense has argued that the Philippines’ withdrawal from the ICC in 2019 should bar prosecution, while the court has maintained that it retains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed when the country was still a member.

Next steps in proceedings

On Sept. 23, judges will begin the confirmation of charges hearing, where prosecutors must show substantial grounds to send Duterte’s case to trial. If confirmed, the case would proceed to the trial phase, with evidence and witness testimony examined in court.

Kaufman said the defense team is preparing a “very strong rebuttal” of the prosecution’s evidence but declined to disclose specifics.

“We hope that the former president will be released. We believe he should be released, and we hope that it will happen,” he said.